Christine Ambani’s Boyfriend Arrested over Murder of Varsity Student

Police have arrested the main suspect in the brutal murder of Christine Ambani, a university student whose lifeless body was found sprawled on a bed in a guest room in Githurai, Kiambu County, two weeks ago.

Ambani, who was pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration at Kiriri Women’s University of Science & Technology, was found murdered on July 13, 2021, with deep neck wounds.

According to the police, the 23-year-old varsity student’s boyfriend identified as Kalio Makokha is the main suspect in the murder.

Makokha, who is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Specialist Needs Education, was arrested in the wee hours of Tuesday morning in Chokaa area within Kayole.

He had allegedly been on the run since committing the crime.

Read: Two Main Suspects in Kamukunji Businesswoman Hafsa’s Kidnapping Arrested

Investigations into the killing revealed that on the day Ambani was murdered, she had left the Mwihoko based University in the morning, to meet her boyfriend in Githurai town, 15 kilometres away.

Described by her friends as charming and outgoing, the girl was prior to their meeting upbeat and looking forward to their date.

“However, she did not know that she was walking into a death trap, laid by non-other than her boyfriend Innocent Kalio Makokha,” the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said on Tuesday.

Immediately after the duo met in Githurai town, they booked themselves into a guest room in an arrangement that according to the management would only last for a few hours.

Read Also: IG Mutyambai says Security Heightened to Curb Kidnappings

Homicide detectives probing the matter established that this was because the semester’s Continuous Assessment Tests were being administered at the university and Ambani was due to sit for a paper that afternoon.

The student had left the college accompanied by a friend, who was to have her hair plaited in Githurai, as she waited for her.

But according to the police, the boyfriend had different plans.

He emerged from the room later and topped up the earlier paid amount, to last them for the entire night.

It’s alleged that it is during this night that the boyfriend turned killer, brutally murdered Ambani, by stabbing her in the neck.

The 23-year-old at Mt. Kenya University then took his victim’s phone and logged into her family WhatsApp group in an attempt to defraud them.

Read Also: Two Arrested in Connection with the Murder of Mombasa Teen

“Posing as Christine, he sent a message asking family members to send her Sh87,000 claiming that she wanted to refund her boyfriend (Makokha) the money he had spent to help her settle in the college,” said DCI.

According to the police, the suspect has previously been arrested over the murder of his three kins and released under unclear circumstances.

On February 2, 2021, Makokha was identified as the culprit behind the murder of his brother, his brother’s wife and their one-year-old baby.

Makokha, police say, in unclear circumstances killed the three by setting their house ablaze while they were inside.

The matter was investigated by Mumias based detectives under reference number DCI/CR/NO925/36/2021 and the case file forwarded to the DPP for further action.

Read Also: Widow of Slain Kiiru Boys Principal Convicted of Murder

“The DPP advised that a public inquest into the matter be conducted. Even before the inquest was conducted and his kin buried, Makokha attacked the grieving family again by disrupting the burial planning meetings that were ongoing and destroyed the family’s property,” said DCI.

The suspect was arrested, charged and remanded at Kakamega G.K Prison. However, the case was withdrawn under unclear circumstances and the suspect was set free.

He will be arraigned in court to answer to murder charges.

Following the brutal murder of Christine Ambani, a university student at Kiriri Women’s University of Science & Technology, whose lifeless body was found sprawled on a bed at a guest room in Githurai, detectives have finally arrested her killer. pic.twitter.com/R6UiUGRAVC — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) July 27, 2021

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu