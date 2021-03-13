Christian Longomba Of The Longombas Duo Dies In US While Undergoing Treatment

Christian Longomba, one half of the Longombas, is dead, family has confirmed.

He is said to have been undergoing treatment for a recurrent brain tumor when he developed complications and succumbed.

The deceased was first diagnosed with the tumor in 2015. He underwent surgery successfully but had to be operated on again after medics discovered blood clots in his brain.

The singer who will be remembered for hits like Vuta Pumz featuring his brother, Lovy, also underwent excruciating six weeks of radio therapy.

Christian passed away on Saturday at a Los Angeles hospital in the United States of America.

“To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. I love you Christian, my brother, my friend and partner, but Jesus loves you more. Enjoy heaven,” Lovy wrote on Facebook.

The Longombas rose to fame in 2002.

He will also be remembered for club bangers like Shika more, and Piga Makofi.

