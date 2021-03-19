Christian Longomba Laid To Rest In US (Photos)

Christian Longomba, one half of the Longombas duo, has been laid to rest.

The singer who gave Kenyans hits like “Shika more” and “Queen” was buried on Thursday in the US where he lived with family.

His twin brother, Lovy said, “Thank you Lord Jesus for the life of your servant and my brother Christian Longomba. He was always yours & now he has returned unto you.

“Glory & honour belongs to you now & forever. Abba comfort the family and his faithful supporters. Amen,” the man of God wrote on Instagram.

The deceased’s other brother, Richie, told Word Is that six months ago they talked about his (Christian) return to Kenya.





Lovy Longomba at his twin brother, Christian’s funeral. [Courtesy]“I was sitting with him when I was in the US six months ago. We went to grab a burger together and all we were talking about was coming back to Kenya to continue doing music,” Richie said.

Christian passed on last Saturday at a Los Angeles hospital where he was undergoing treatment for a recurrent brain tumor.

The deceased was first diagnosed with the tumor in 2015. He underwent surgery successfully but had to be operated on again after medics discovered blood clots in his brain.

He also underwent radio therapy.

Christian is survived by two children, Eli and Prince.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu