Murder Suspect Christian Kadima To be Held For 14 Days As Police Probe Koki’s Death

A Nigerian man, Christian Kadima Mwambay, will be held for 14 days at Mlolongo Police Station to allow a probe into the murder of lawyer Elizabeth Koki.

Police will be seeking to establish the suspect’s real identity.

Kadima is said to have killed Koki on Thursday night at her Syokimau home and thereafter fleeing the scene of crime.

Her lifeless body was discovered by the househelp in their bedroom with bloody bruises.

Read: DCI Nab Nigerian Man Over Murder Of Female Lawyer In Syokimau

“The househelp grew suspicious when by 10 am, her employer hadn’t woken up. She then walked into her bedroom only to find her lying lifeless on the bed, with bloody bruises on her body,” DCI boss George Kinoti said.

The suspect who is yet to enter a plea was arrested by DCI sleuths on Friday at a city lodging as he tried to get away.

“Kadima had tried to outsmart our officers by driving his getaway car to Riruta, to create a false impression on his whereabouts. However, our sleuths were too clever for his antics,” Kinoti added.

The case that is before a Mavoko Law Court will be mentioned on January 25.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu