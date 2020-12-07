Chrispin Achola Appointed BAT Kenya MD Following Beverly Spencer’s Exit

Chrispin Achola has been appointed the managing director for British America Tobacco (BAT) Kenya following the resignation of Mrs Beverly Spencer.

Mrs Spencer will be leaving the company on December 31, 2020 after serving for nearly 4 years in the position.

Mrs Spencer will continue to serve in advisory capacity “for a period of time to ensure smooth transition”.

Before this appointment, Mr Crispin Achola served as the General Manager at Kimberly Clark for West, East and Central Africa and Managing Director for Nigeria. Prior to that, he worked for BAT Kenya & BAT Group from 1999 to 2017 having held several roles such as Managing Director for Mozambique and Sudan.

On the other hand, Spencer has previously worked for BAT in Democratic Republic of Congo, Mauritius, Réunion Island, Somalia, Rwanda, and Uganda.

