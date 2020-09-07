Chris Obure Wants Murder Charge Thrown Out, Seeks To Turn State Witness

Suspect in the murder of car dealer Kevin Omwenga wants a court to quash a decision by the DPP to charge him with murder.

Chris Obure in an application said the decision to charge him with murder was “malicious, scandalous unlawful, unconstitutional and an abuse of the court process.”

Obure told the court that he would better serve as a state witness rather than an accused person.

“It is therefore unreasonable in the circumstances to charge the applicant for the offence of murder while the facts demonstrate that he would better serve the interest of justice as a witness to the facts leading to the untimely and sudden death of the deceased,” the application read.

He further stated that he has cooperated with the police and allowed them access into his Santeu Plaza office where they obtained footage showing his bodyguard, Robert Bodo Ouko, taking his gun from a safe.

“The CCTV footage shows Bodo breaking into my office and retrieving my firearm from its safe. Moreover, the CCTV captures him breaking in again and returning the gun that was allegedly used in the murder of Omwenga,” the application read further.

Obure also denied any links to the murder, stating that evidence showed that Ouko shot the deceased but using his firearm.

The two are expected to appear before Justice Mumbi Ngugi for plea taking.

