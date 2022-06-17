Chris Obure Off the Hook in Sh1.3 Billion Anglo-leasing Scandal

Former Finance Minister Chris Obure has been acquitted of the Sh1.3 billion Anglo-Leasing graft scam.

Obure was the Transport Chief Administrative Secretary and is a candidate for the Jubilee governorship in Kisii county.

Former Transport PS Sammy Kyungu and former Finance Secretary Samwel Bundotich were also acquitted by Magistrate Ann Mwangi of the Anti-corruption court on Friday.

Ms Mwangi while acquitting the trio said the prosecution had failed to prove all of the counts against them.

She said that each of the defendants had shown that they acted in good faith and not arbitrarily to benefit themselves from the project.

They were accused of abusing their positions as a result of a deal inked in 2003 between the government and three US businesses to provide internet services.

Former Postmaster General Francis Chahonyo, who died in June 2020, had been charged as well.

The court on September 24, 2021, Obure, Kyungu, and Bundotich were found to have a case to answer.

