Chris Obure And His Bodyguard Ouko Freed On Bail In Omwenga Murder Case

Suspects in the murder of car dealer Kevin Omwenga have been granted bail by a Nairobi court.

In a ruling delivered on Monday, Justice Jessie Lessit ordered that Chris Obure be released on a Ksh2 million cash bail and two sureties of a similar amount.

Obure’s bodyguard Robert Bodo Ouko has also been released on Ksh500,000 cash bail and two sureties of the same amount.

Justice Lessit ordered the suspects not to contact the family of Omwenga or any of the witnesses in the case.

The suspect will be required to deposit their travel documents in court and also file an affidavit showing where they will reside as the case is ongoing before being freed from custody.

The judge also ordered them not to handle firearms until the case is heard and determined.

The two were charged with the murder of Omwenga on September 19 and have been in custody since their arrest on August 22.

They are accused of having committed the crime on August 21 at Galana Apartments where Omwenga lived.

Obure, whose gun was allegedly used in the murder, had opposed the murder charge against him and applied to be a state witness in the case but the court dismissed the request.

Justice Miumbi Ngugi dismissed the application on grounds that it lacked merit and that the suspect cannot dictate to the prosecution whether to make him an accused person or a state witness.

