Chris Obure And His Bodyguard Charged With The Murder Of Kevin Omwenga

Chris Obure and his bodyguard Robert Bodo Ouko have been charged with the murder of Kevin Omwenga at his Kilimani apartment last month.

The two suspects denied the murder charge before Justice Mumbi Ngugi.

They are accused of having committed the crime on August 21 at Galana Apartments where Omwenga lived.

Earlier today, the High Court dismissed Obure’s application challenging his murder plea.

In his application, Obure had termed the decision by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to charge him with murder as “malicious, scandalous unlawful, unconstitutional and an abuse of the court process.”

Obure told the court that he would better serve as a state witness rather than an accused person.

But Justice Ngugi dismissed the application on grounds that it lacked merit and that the suspect cannot dictate to the DPP whether to make him an accused or a state witness.

Read: Chris Obure Wants Murder Charge Thrown Out, Seeks To Turn State Witness

The judge ruled it is the trial court that will look at the said evidence produced by Obure as a defence.

The prosecution had argued that they have evidence to charge him with murder.

The DPP told the court that Obure was placed at the scene of crime adding that he was in the vicinity of Omwenga’s house on that night.

The DPP further said that the accused had given contradicting statements about his whereabouts on the day of the murder.

In today’s session, Obure’s lawyer told the court that his client was exhibiting Covid-19 like symptoms.

Read Also:

Justice Ngugi directed the police take him for a test.

Obure will be detained at Kileleshwa police station where he has been held alongside Ouko since their arrest, awaiting test results. They will know their bail fate on Monday next week.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu