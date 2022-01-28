Inside Chris Kirubi’s Will Where Dubai-Based Daughter Received A Measly Sh4 Million

He was the Chairman of Haco Industries and is recognized as one of Kenya’s first indigenous manufacturers having entered the manufacturing sector in the 1970s.

He was also Chairman of Coca-Cola Nairobi Bottlers, DHL Worldwide Express, Capital Media Group, International House Limited, and Smart Applications International among others.

Kirubi was also the Deputy Chairman of Bayer East Africa Limited.

Aside from his personal work, Kirubi had been involved extensively with several African Governments.

He served on the National Economic and Social Council which was responsible for crafting Kenya’s current blueprint for growth, Vision 2030, under President Mwai Kibaki’s regime.

He worked with the Government of Ghana as a Board Member of the Investors’ Advisory Council and as Ghanaian Honorary Consul General in Kenya (2000 to 2008) and was the Honorary Counsel to the Republic of Mauritius in Kenya.

The deceased also served as Chairperson of Brand Kenya Board from March 2016 to December 2017.

At the time of his passing, he served on the Harvard Global Advisory Council (Massachusetts, USA) with a view to advising the institution on education matters of Africa.

He also served on the Institution’s Africa Advisory Council honing in on specific needs of the continent and was a founder Council Member of the AU Foundation.

Kirubi was a billionaire businessman with interests in diverse sectors, including media, manufacturing and technology who had shares in unlisted companies estimated at Sh12.7 billion.

His estate was estimated at Sh20 billion with two properties in Muthaiga and Mtwapa worth Sh60 million each. He also owned 6 high-end cars valued at millions of shillings.

Details now emerging reveal that the largest shares of Kirubi’s 20 billion estate went to his two children while one was almost left out.

Details reveal that 80% of his estate were bequeathed to his daughter, Mary-Anne Kirubi and Robert Kirubi while Dubai-based Fiona Kirubi only received Sh4 million.

Since Fiona was left with the least shares of the late father’s wealth, the two siblings, Mary-Anne and Robert amicably agreed to give Fiona 9.95 percent of the shares from the estate which they split equally from their shares.

Thus, Fiona will receive Sh1.6 billion from her siblings.

“We shall be grateful if you would record the following consent in the above matter. That an order be recorded that Fiona Wambui Kirubi shall receive 9.95 percent of the share of Robert Kirubi’s and Mary-Anne’s Kirubi’s portion of the estate being 80 percent of the entire estate,” the consent is quoted by a local publication.

Kirubi’s four siblings were also not left out as they will each get Sh500 million.

The will does not however mention anything to do with Kirubi’s ex-wife nor the mothers to his children.

