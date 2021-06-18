Chris Kirubi Talked me into Negotiating with Kibaki After 2007 Elections – Raila Reveals

Business mogul Chris Kirubi convinced me to dialogue with former President Mwai Kibaki after the 2007 general elections, ODM leader Raila Odinga has revealed.

Speaking during Kirubi’s memorial service at the Faith Evangelistic Ministry in Karen, the former prime minister said it was he (Kirubi) and another individual whose name he withheld that convinced him to meet Kibaki.

Raila told mourners that it was following a meeting with the fallen businessman and another individual that led to the infamous Sagana meeting that helped end the post-poll violence.

“Among the two people who approached me to have dialogue was Chris Kirubi…the other one I cannot reveal,” Raila said.

“Arrangements were made for this meeting in Sagana, eventually an agreement was reached.”

He also remembered recommending doctors at the Massachusetts General Hospital, US, to the Haco Industries chairman when he first told him about his condition.

For his parting shot, Raila said that the deceased who died at the age of 80, hated corruption.

“Chris Kirubi hated corruption … he said there are very many ways of making money without having to steal,” said the former prime minister.

“Those who steal run around giving donations to schools, women groups and then come to churches and donate billions.”

Also present was Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka who told mourners that Kirubi negotiated the vice president post in 2008.

Kalonzo recounted being approached by Equity chairman Peter Munga and Kirubi at his home after the bungled 2007 election.

“Kalonzo, don’t be stupid. You have to rise and save your country,” Kalonzo recounted a conversation with the deceased Capital chairman.

“He came to my house in 2008 with Peter Munga and the reason was simple, you have to act in a manner that will save our country.”

Kalonzo added, “That is how I become the 10th vice President of this country.”

Kirubi passed away on June 14 following a long battle with cancer.

He will be laid to rest on Saturday at his Thika farm.

