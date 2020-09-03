Chris Kirubi Forced Me To Resign For Supporting Raila Odinga – Lawyer Donald Kipkorir

Renowned lawyer Donald Kipkorir says that businessman Chris Kirubi forced him to resign from his three jobs in 2017 for supporting ODM leader Raila Odinga.

In a tweet, Kipkorir said that he was a director of three companies owned by Kirubi, and his boss asked him to stop supporting Baba (Raila Odinga) for President or else resign.

“In 2017, I was a Director in three or four companies of Dr. Chris Kirubi … He gave me a BINARY CHOICE: Stop supporting Baba or resign from his companies … I chose to follow my conscience & resigned …I will not abjure at any cost: my Roman Catholic Faith, my Conscience,” he wrote.

In the Presidential election that was nullified by the Supreme Court, President Uhuru Kenyatta garnered 8,223,369 votes against Raila’s 6,822,812 votes.

Raila and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka however did not participate in the second round of election, giving President Uhuru Kenyatta an open ground to win the repeat elections.

The two front runners, Raila and Uhuru, were backed by businessmen who sought to benefit from them (through government tenders) if they won.

Kirubi is thought to have struck a deal with the Jubilee Party to support the party presidential candidate financially, in return for a favourable treatment.

Chris Kirubi is associated with DHL Express Kenya Limited, Haco Industries Kenya Limited, Kiruma International Limited, International House Limited, Nairobi Bottlers Limited, Sandvik East Africa Limited and Capital FM.

