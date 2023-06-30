Choices Have Consequences – ODM Reminds Kenyans As Cost of Living Soars

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has urged Kenyans to stay strong as the cost of living soars.

The Raila Odinga-led party on Friday reminded Kenyans that choices have consequences.

“Good morning fellow Kenyans. Someone once said choices have consequences. The time to feel the heat is now. The heat is coming fast and furious. We shall one day overcome it. Let’s keep our heads up, our feelers on the ground and our hearts stronger,” ODM said.

This comes as the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) seeks to review fuel prices following the passage of the Finance Bill 2023.

The higher prices will go into effect tonight, EPRA said on Thursday. VAT on petroleum products will double from the current 8 percent to 16 percent.

“Following the enactment into law of the Finance Act 2023, we will announce reviewed maximum petroleum pump prices on Friday,” the regulatory body said.

Further, State officers, including the President, the Deputy President, Cabinet Secretaries and MPs, are set for a 14 percent pay raise over the next two years.

In a review proposed by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC), President William Ruto’s pay will increase by 7.1 percent from July 2023. It will rise to Sh1,546,875 from Sh1,443,750 and by a further 6.7 percent to Sh1,650,000 from July 2024.

As for Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, his monthly pay will jump to Sh1,367,438 from Sh1,227,188 from July 1. It will go up further over the next two years to reach Sh1,402,500.

Also being cushioned from the high cost of living are Cabinet Secretaries whose pay will rise to Sh1,056,000 per month from July 1, 2024. CSs now make Sh924,000 every month.

Members of Parliament (MPs and senators) will earn Sh741,003 and Sh769,201, respectively, from Sh710,000 currently.

On Tuesday, the opposition urged Kenyans to embrace civil disobedience to deny the government taxes after the head of state assented to the Finance Bill 2023.

“There is no other option left. We must fight. We are going to fight until the Finance Act is repealed. We will adopt a series of acts of civil disobedience to force this regime to recognize that we, the people are supreme,” Raila said.

