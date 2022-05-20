Chipukeezy, Kartelo Reunite Years After Fall Out

Kartelo attributed their fall-out to various weaknesses on both sides although he did not pinpoint exactly what made them drift apart.

“I respect him so much but currently, we don’t talk but he helped me in so many ways. We have had our moments. He has really helped me. I don’t hold any grudge. If we meet and agree to talk, then I will be okay,” he said.

The two have now made up and are back to being bosom friends, pledging to work together.

“It was nice to see you after a long time and thanks for accepting to be my running mate indeed this is the winning team mbogi bado kimonyoski.”

The move excited their fans with a section calling on them to continue working together, more so in comedy.

