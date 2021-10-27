Chinese Woman Arrested in Parklands for Faking Kidnapping, Demanding Sh500,000 Ransom

A Chinese woman has been arrested for faking kidnapping and demanding Sh500,000 ransom from her boyfriend.

Yuan Thi Hua, 30, was traced to an apartment in Nairobi’s Parklands area where she had been hiding for four days.

Hua is said to have left her shared apartment in Kilimani and later called her boyfriend claiming to have been abducted by men demanding the aforementioned amount of money in order to release her.

Police said the woman went as far as sending her lover photos of herself with legs and hands tied, and mouth covered.

She also had with her a man who posed as one of the kidnappers. The man apparently threatened to harm her should her boyfriend not send the money.

Investigations into the matter commenced once her boyfriend reported the kidnapping at Kilimani Police Station.

According to Kilimani OCS Muturi Mbogo, Hua was spending Sh5,000 a night at the apartment at which she was located.

“It is criminal to lie at large, and she will be prosecuted in court. We are trying to establish if there were other players in the incident,” Mbogo said.

She was arrested and taken into custody on Sunday pending arraignment.

Cases of abduction have gone down significantly over the years due to various factors such as technology.

Last year there were 70 cases, 71 in 2019, 52 in 2018, 138 in 2017 and 53 in 2016.

