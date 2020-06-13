400 Chinese Nationals In Kenya Seek To Return Home, Decry Discrimination

Chinese nationals are seeking to be repatriated from Kenya as effects of the novel COVID-19 continue to be felt across the globe.

The 400 Chinese nationals moved to court where they argued that they will feel much safer back home.

According to the Nation, high court judge Justice Weldon Korir ruled in their favour, and should be able to return home on June 16.

Their lawyer, Isaac Okinyo told the daily that some of the affected parties have underlying conditions hence vulnerable to the coronavirus.

“We went to court last week and argued why it was necessary for the Chinese to be evacuated since they are considered vulnerable. I don’t think there is anything to stop them. We were given the go-ahead to process their evacuation.

“They have underlying conditions and others just don’t feel safe here. The Kenyan government is facing a huge task on maintaining isolation centres which are full, testing and contact tracing is also a challenge. Let them just go back home as they wish,” Okinyo said.

What is left, Mr Okinyo, revealed was approval from the Raychelle Omamo-led Foreign Affairs ministry.

Further, the Chinese decried discrimination ever since the first case of coronavirus was reported in Kenya. This was in mid-March.

“The other day, I went to a supermarket and people fled. In hospitals where we go for check-ups, the medics always insist that we should be tested for Covid-19. I am not sure whether I will come back to Kenya,” a Chinese woman complained.

There were cases of racism in China especially against Africans back in April. Most affected were Africans in the southern city of Guangzhou.

They were kicked out of their apartments, forcing them to seek refuge on the streets. Others were forced to take COVID-19 tests but did not receive their results.

Others were harassed and discriminated against in public places.

In May, Kenya evacuated 165 of its citizens.

“KQ883 from Guangzhou, China is now back home. It’s always a pleasure to be of service to our country and our fellow Kenyans. Karibuni Nyumbani,” a Kenya Airways tweet read.

