Chinese National Deng Kai Suspected of Money Laundering, Human Trafficking Detained

A Nairobi court has allowed the police more time to hold and probe a Chinese national suspected of money laundering.

The foreigner, Deng Zian Kai, Milimani senior resident magistrate Sinkiyian Tobiko heard, is linked to a company suspected to be involved in laundering of millions of shillings.

In an affidavit filed in court by the investigating officer George Otieno, the suspect was nabbed on June 30 in Kileleshwa.

Otieno said that Mr Kai cleans cash obtained from human and narcotics trafficking deals.

“The respondent has also used the said company in facilitating international traders to evade payment of taxes both locally in the republic of Kenya and other destinations in the world,” Otieno swore.

After receiving intelligence on the said operations, officers raided the suspect’s home after he denied them entry even after identifying themselves.

At his residence, officers discovered a number of mobile phones, laptops and other electronic devices.

They also found a Zambian passport and Kenyan identification cards belonging to other people.

For the next four days, detectives based at Kilimani Police Station will be working alongside but not limited to Immigration, Interpol, drug enforcement Agency.

Two weeks ago, another Chinese national Dang Pengfei was arrested by a multi-agency team on the Mwingi-Garissa road at Kanyonyo where he was found in possession of one pistol.

A raid at his Kaputei Gardens home in Kileleshwa led to the discovery of four more firearms.

Also recovered by the sleuths were rounds of ammunition.

The guns included M4 assault rifle parked in its case with 5 rounds of special pellets, CZ pistol loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition, Taurus revolver with 3 rounds, and Taurus pistol with an empty magazine.

Three rounds of ammo were separately found in a case.

The detectives also found two boxes, one containing 9mm 40 rounds of ammo and the other 50 rounds.

A total of 115 9mm rounds of ammunition were found in a black bag. Another 90 rounds were also seized during the operation.

