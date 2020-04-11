Chinese Envoy Denies Kenyans Among Those Mistreated For Flouting Social Distancing Rules

The Chinese Ambassador to Kenya, Wu Peng has blamed evicted Africans for the mistreatment leveled against them in China.

In response to the public uproar that arose after reports emerged that Kenyans were among Africans being mistreated in China, the ambassador, Wu Peng, indicated that those affected violated the social distancing directive.

“People who found themselves in trouble did not follow regulations on social distancing. Most reported are not Kenyans,” read the tweet by the Chinese ambassador.

Yesterday, April 10, reports emerged that Kenyans and other Africans in China had been evicted from houses and were being forced to live on the streets. Apparently, they were being accused of having Coronavirus (COVID-19) and spreading it.

Further, it was indicated that they were subjected to hostile living conditions including water rationing and forced quarantine.

“Yes, yesterday, Thursday, April 9, they rescued me and aided me to get a hotel. For me, I feel that was a good act. But this makes us so sad since the situation gets worse each day for us here. We feel like we don’t belong anywhere if no one is fighting for us. There are two pregnant ladies who went to the hospital and were denied access,” a Kenyan in China explained the ordeal to a local blog.

Following the uproar, the Kenyan government was forced to protests the evictions, hence wrote to the Chinese government seeking clarity.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that it was aware that China had enforced “stringent measures to forestall imported or asymptomatic cases of COVID-19”. As a result foreigners, mostly of African descent have been racially profiled in parts of China.

The Foreign Affairs CS Raychelle Omamo indicated that the Kenyan embassy was working closely with the Chinese government to tackle the issue.

“The Ministry has received assurances from the Chinese Embassy in Nairobi that the Government of China takes a serious view of the situation and that the local authorities in Guangzhou have been tasked to take immediate action to safeguard the legitimate rights of the Africans concerned,” the ministry said.

