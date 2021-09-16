Chinese e-Commerce Platforms to Promote More African Products in New Deal

China will help Africa push its products beyond the continent. The Director-General of African affairs at the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Wu Peng said the country will use its e-commerce platforms to market African products with an aim of helping sellers get more sales.

“This shows once again that the Chinese side never leaves any of its initiatives to ‘visions’ or on paper only but translates them into actions in a planned manner,” said Wu.

Wu, a former ambassador to Kenya, referenced Africa’s growing digital infrastructure, saying both China and African countries can exploit technology to maximize the presence of African products in China.

“This not only allows Chinese consumers to buy African goods at a better price and increases China’s imports from Africa but is also conducive to pulling Africa through the current anti-pandemic difficulties and fulfilling the African people’s aspirations for a better life.” Wu said.

He was speaking during the launch of the African Products Online Promoting Season. Wu said the country would put in place stronger follow-up measures and establish a partnership with Africa in digital innovation to aid in China-Africa cooperation.

“ This is a good chance for African featured products to enter the Chinese market. As a part of China–Africa Partnership Plan on Digital Innovation, it’ll tap the potential of the digital economy to boost trade cooperation.” Wu said.

According to Wu, two of the largest online shopping platforms in China, Alibaba, and Taobao have committed to promote the visibility of African products on their platforms.

“For African enterprises and retailers interested in the promoting season, send your products…for potential trade cooperation with Chinese counterparts.” He said.

Recently, China’s Ministry of Commerce revealed that the volume of trade between China and Africa had increased by 40.5 percent in the first half of 2021, to a tune of $139.1 billion.

