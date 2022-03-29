Probe On After Chinese Contractor Found Dead In Nairobi Hotel Room

Police have launched investigations after a Chinese national was found dead in his hotel room in Lavington, Nairobi, in a suspected murder.

Zhou Yadi, a manager of a construction company building the Lamu-Garissa Highway, is suspected to have died on Saturday.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) who visited the scene said Yadi’s body was found in the bathroom with a piece of cloth tied around his neck.

Police suspect that the contractor was attacked by unknown assailants after travelling to Nairobi for official duties.

Preliminary investigations indicate the foreigner was strangled.

The crime scene looked messy with police concluding that there was a struggle in the room during the incident.

The body of the deceased was moved to mortuary pending autopsy.

No arrests have been made so far.

In other news, detectives have arrested two men in connection with a robbery with violence incident that happened at a go-down site in Makadara, last Sunday.

In the 8 pm incident, 11 Chinese nationals who work at the site lost Ksh800,000 after being ambushed by an eight-man gang while enjoying their dinner.

The thugs also walked away with eight mobile phones, two laptops and a bag full of valuables all valued at Ksh200,000.

During the incident, three of the victims sustained slight injuries on their limbs.

The two arrested men are guards suspected of colluding with the miscreant gang to gain entry into the premises. They are helping detectives with investigations.

