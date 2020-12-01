Chinese Contractor Accused Of Ignoring Environmental Safety in Ahero-Isebania Road Construction

A Chinese contractor, China City construction Group Co. Ltd has been accused of disregarding environmental safety measures in Isebania.

The company has been hired in the construction of Ahero-Isebania road, but has in several instances exposed the residents to danger in its works.

One of the residents who spoke to Kahawa Tungu says that the company is currently doing excavation works of murram in Nyakach sub county with great impunity at the cost of the locals.

“My house is less than two metres from where they excavate as opposed to various NEMA acts. Heavy machines involving trucks ,tractors and bulldozers are constant noise 24/7. Records available from Sondu, Katito and PAP Onditi Police Stations confirms that almost weekly their trucks knock down at least two people on this road alone. Am (sic) concerned about the proximity to my fence which they have knocked severally with no intention for repair and I fear for our safety.The dust is all over the place and currently our main house is in jeopardy as they have a dip pit less than two metres away (this is a village kilometers away from Road reserve). No one has been forthcoming despite complaints to NEMA, local chief and Ministry of Environment,” says the resident.

Kahawa Tungu understands that the company has a standby water bowser which never works, exposing residents to extreme dust.

Here are screenshots of email complaints to some offices.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu