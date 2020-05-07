Chinese Company Working in Kenya Blacklisted by AfDB Over Fraud

Sinotec, a Chinese power transmission and distribution equipment firm that has undertaken several multi-billion projects in Kenya has been blacklisted by the African Development Bank (AfDB).

The company will now not be eligible to undertake projects funded by AfDB, after it was accused of misrepresenting its experience in several projects, including Jubilee government’s Last Mile Connectivity Project.

“An investigation conducted by the Bank’s Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption established that Sinotec Company Ltd misrepresented its experience, the value and dates of its reference contracts and its relationship with other bidders while participating in three Bank-financed tenders,” said the AfDB in a statement.

Sinotec will remain blacklisted for 36 months, in which the company and its affiliates will be ineligible to participate in Bank-financed projects.

The suspension qualifies for cross-suspension by other multilateral development banks under the Agreement for Mutual Enforcement of Debarment Decisions, including the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Inter-American Development Bank and the World Bank Group.

At the expiry of the suspension period, Sinotec Company Limited will only be eligible to participate in Bank-financed projects on condition that it implements an integrity compliance program consistent with the Bank’s guidelines.

In Kenya, Sinotec was contracted by Kenya Power to design, supply and install 3,000km low-voltage single-phase lines and supply cables in Kisumu, Western Kenya and Mount Kenya regions.

