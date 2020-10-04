Chinese Company Ordered To Pay Kangema MP Muturi Kigano Ksh10 Million

A Chinese company, Shegli Engineering Construction Group Ltd, has been ordered to pay Kangemi MP Muturi Kigano Ksh10 million over an accident that happened on March 8, 2011.

The MP was involved in an accident along Thika Superhighway that caused scalp injuries, fracture of skull and sensorineural hearing loss.

At that time, the company was undertaking road works on the road, and the court found that the company did not care for road users during the construction.

“If the defendant left, the duty of care was solely on the part of the employer (Ministry of Roads), It would have as well taken out a third-party proceedings, but the defendant failed to do so,” Justice Joseph Sergon.

The Ksh10 million entails a Ksh2 million in special damages and Ksh8 million for suffering.

On the fateful day, the MP was driving his Toyota Lexus where he found the road blocked with heaps of murram near Juja, without any warning signs.

There were also concrete slabs according to reports by the Nation, and a 90 degrees deviatio. The MP braked but hit the murram and concrete barricade, causing the accident.

The car rolled several times, and he was rescued by well wishers and taken to a clinic at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology.

