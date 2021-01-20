Chinese Billionaire Jack Ma Resurfaces After Vanishing From Limelight

Chinese billionaire and founder of Alibaba Group has resurfaced months after staying away from the limelight.

In a report by Bloomberg, the philanthropist addressed rural educators via livestream on Wednesday. He told the teachers that they will meet again after Covid-19.

“Recently, my colleagues and I have been studying and thinking. We made a firmer resolution to devote ourselves to education philanthropy,” Ma said in the video.

“Working hard for rural revitalization and common prosperity is the responsibility for our generation of businessmen.”

Ma, who used to be an English teacher and founder of #Alibaba, also gives wishes to village teachers via a video on Wednesday, saying usually the activity is held in Sanya in southern Hainan but this year, due to #Covid19 it has to be done via video conference.

Two weeks ago, Ma was said to be missing after he failed to appear on his Africa’s Business Heroes show which gives budding African entrepreneurs the chance to compete for a slice of US $1.5 million.

“Due to a schedule conflict Mr Ma could no longer be part of the finale judge panel of Africa’s Business Heroes earlier this year (2020),” an Alibaba spokesperson said.

While speaking in Shanghai in October 2020, Ma accused Xi Jinping’s government of “stifling business innovation” through ‘pawnshop’ of financial regulators and state-owned banks.

“Today’s financial system is the legacy of the Industrial Age. We must set up a new one for the next generation and young people. We must reform the current system,” he said.

Chinese officials suspended Ma’s blockbuster $37billion initial public offering of his Ant Group on the direct order of President Jinping according to the Wall Street Journal.

Chinese authorities launched an anti-monopoly investigation into Alibaba in late December and told Ant Group to restructure its operations.

Ma’s last tweet was on 10 October last year.

