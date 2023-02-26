China Square Halts Operations ‘Until Further Notice’

China Square has announced that the store will be halting operations indefinitely.

The retailer stated that one of the concerns to be addressed during the period is the provision of adequate security.

“We, China Square Limited, regret to inform you that we will continue to close down until further notice,” China Square management said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

It added that the closure was also occasioned by a shortage of tills and misleading statements about its operations.

“Some of the statements on the internet have been misleading people, and some customers have overrated our services which has created unrealistic expectations,” it explained.

Owner Lei Cheng, alias Charlie, stated that in order to handle the huge number of customers, they will consider hiring more security personnel.

To ensure that queues are shorter upon reopening, he stated that they were looking into the tills issue.

“We need to close down and give a cooling down period,” he said.

Charlie cautioned the public against interpreting the closure in any other way than what was explicitly intended.

He reaffirmed the store’s commitment to offering the greatest services, including those that ensure client safety.

He also apologized to their clients for any trouble the shutdown may have caused, and pledged to find a solution as soon as possible.

“We appreciate your understanding and support during this time. We are committed to providing you with the best service possible, and we hope to have the opportunity to serve you again soon.”

