China Square Back in Business After Week-long Closure

China Square has been given permission to keep running its business after a week’s closure.

In a statement, the Kenya Chinese Chamber of Commerce said China Square’s continued operation in Kenya has been discussed with the Kenyan government on multiple occasions.

“The Kenya Chinese Chamber of Commerce welcomes the good news on the resumption of operations of China Square following several engagements between the Kenya Government and the Chinese Community in Kenya to find an amicable solution to the stalemate,” reads the statement in part.

It added: “The Chamber looks forward to an equal and fair treatment of all businesses across the board to ensure a conducive business environment for all and promote cordial relations based on mutual trust and benefit.”

In order to promote investments in trade and tourism between Kenya and China, the chamber stated that it would continue to support partnership between the two nations.

“We appreciate the Kenya Government’s support in allowing the Chinese community to do business and contribute to Kenya’s growth and development efforts through employment creation and contribution to Kenya’s tax revenue,” they said.

Last week, the retailer announced indefinite closure citing among others, inadequate security for its customers.

“We, China Square Limited, regret to inform you that we will continue to close down until further notice,” China Square management said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

It added that the closure was also occasioned by a shortage of tills and misleading statements about its operations.

“Some of the statements on the internet have been misleading people, and some customers have overrated our services which has created unrealistic expectations,” it explained.

