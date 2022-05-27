China Envoy Nominee Mary Gichohi Richest With Assets Worth Sh400 Million

President Uhuru Kenyatta in April appointed 24 new ambassadors and high commissioners and forwarded their names to Parliament for vetting.

National Assembly’s committee on Defence and Foreign Relations approved 21 of the nominees.

As a result, the committee has revealed the nominees’ net worth without disclosing the particulars of their sources of wealth.

The richest was Kenya’s ambassador-designate to China Mary Muthoni. She is worth Sh400 million.

Muthoni, 59, is the chairperson of the Retirement Benefits Appeals Tribunal and a member of several retirement benefits schemes.

She is also a lawyer with at least 30-years experience under her belt. The envoy is also a long-serving member of the Federation of Women Lawyers (Fida).

Coming in second was Oman nominee, former nominated MP Amina Abdalla, who is worth Sh340 million.

The third richest was former Information Communications and Technology (ICT) Principal Secretary Bitange Ndemo.

Ndemo who is headed to Belgium said he is worth Sh190 million.

National Assembly Clerk Michael Sialai whose next stop is Namibia declared his net worth to be Sh151 million.

Maj-Gen George Owinow (Uganda) said he is worth Sh140 million.

Gitonga Chege who is headed to Cuba, and ambassador-designate to Qatar Boniface Mwilu told the committee they are each worth Sh150 million.

Paul Ndung’u (Mozambique), Galma Boru (Indonesia), Clement Nzomo (Angola), Leonard Boiyo (Turkey) and Charles Gituai (IGAD) are worth Sh100 million each.

Nominees Michael Okoth (Spain) and Richard Bosire (UNESCO) are each worth Sh75 million while Mary Kamau (Pakistan) declared her net worth to be Sh97 million.

Mary Wangui (Austria) said she is worth Sh70 million while Thomas Chepkuto (Somalia) has assets worth Sh58.6 million.

Margaret Wambui Ngugi Shava (Netherlands) and Maj-Gen Ayub Matiiri (Egypt) each have assets valued at Sh50 million.

Djibouti nominee Salim Mohamed Salim put his net worth to be Sh15 million.

