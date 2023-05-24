China Denies Hacking Kenyan Gov’t Agencies

Chinese Embassy has dispelled claims that Chinese hackers attacked Kenyan government agencies including Office of the President.

The Reuters report, the Chinese Embassy spokesperson said, was “far-fetched and sheer nonsense”.

The Embassy stated that an cyber attack on another government was a very delicate political matter.

“The relevant media should adopt a professional and responsible attitude and underscore the importance to have enough evidence when conducting reports, rather than make groundless assumptions and accusations,” it said.

Read: British Army YouTube, Twitter Accounts Restored after Hacking Incident

The Embassy also pointed out that for more than 60 years, Kenya and China have maintained close diplomatic ties.

It said that as a result, the two countries had developed strong political ties and a profitable practical partnership, both of which they had benefited greatly from.

It further stated that China was dedicated to enhancing its partnership with Kenya.

“Guided by the principles of sincerity, real results, amity and good faith and with a commitment to the greater good and shared interests. China endeavours to strengthen solidarity and cooperation with Kenya and work together with Kenya to strive for new progress in the China-Kenya comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership,” it said.

Read Also: Britain, Allies Point Finger at China Over Pervasive Hacking Cases

The Embassy also cautioned that attempts to undermine the solidarity will be unsuccessful.

“Any attempt to sow discord between China and Kenya is doomed to failure and will only disgrace oneself.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...