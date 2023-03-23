Uproar As Chiloba Censures Six TV Stations Over Coverage of Monday Demos

Kenyans on Twitter (KoT) are up in arms after the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) censured six TV stations over coverage of Monday demonstrations.

In a statement on Wednesday, CA Director General Ezra Chiloba said the TV stations; Citizen TV, NTV, K24, KBC, TV47 and Ebru TV, violated the programming code.

“The Authority has established that at least Six TV stations, namely, Citizen TV, NTV, K24, KBC, TV47 and Ebru TV provided coverage in a manner that violated the programming code,” said Chiloba.

“The coverage depicted scenes that could cause panic or incitement to the public, threatening peace and cohesion in the country.”

According to Chiloba, it is improper to hide provocative live broadcasts of events behind the pretense of press freedom.

“While the Authority promotes freedom of the press, it is imperative that all broadcasters exercise caution in live broadcast coverage in order to avoid scenes that would be detrimental to peace and cohesion,” he warned.

Chiloba issued a warning that the TV stations will be shut off if they did not control their live coverage of upcoming protests.

“Failure to adhere to the outlined obligations shall be acting in breach of licence conditions, which shall attract liability under relevant provisions of the law, including revocation of broadcast licence and/or broadcast frequencies,” he said.

A section of Kenyans noted that the move was meant to gag the media while others stated that the country was slipping into anarchy.

Here are some of the comments:

Dictator Daniel Moi is crawling back from his grave in Kabarak but this time in a different name; William Ruto. Ezra Chiloba is being misused in a war Ruto can't win. Raila Odinga is an institution. Period. pic.twitter.com/exnh9bzLi1 — Abuga Makori EGH, MBE (@abuga_makori) March 22, 2023

Ezra CHILOBA is back — with a BANG! — Prof Makau Mutua (@makaumutua) March 23, 2023

This is not Nyayo era. Ruto will not win this war.

“A world without radio is a deaf world. A world without television is a blind world.”- Ernest Yeboah pic.twitter.com/cLGbQh40GC — Pauline Njoroge, HSC (@paulinenjoroge) March 22, 2023

Here is Ezra Chiloba threatening TV stations..

TV stations live stream prevented plainclothes police from firing live bullets. On Monday in #Maandamano there was no incitement to violence, hate speech… Etc,Ezra should publicize it if he has any, If they succeed, fb Live iko 💪 pic.twitter.com/Gg7rjJVgtE — Jame (@Cjamehk) March 22, 2023

