Uproar As Chiloba Censures Six TV Stations Over Coverage of Monday Demos

chiloba
Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) Director General Ezra Chiloba. [COURTESY]

Kenyans on Twitter (KoT) are up in arms after the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) censured six TV stations over coverage of Monday demonstrations.

In a statement on Wednesday, CA Director General Ezra Chiloba said the TV stations; Citizen TV, NTV, K24, KBC, TV47 and Ebru TV, violated the programming code.

“The Authority has established that at least Six TV stations, namely, Citizen TV, NTV, K24, KBC, TV47 and Ebru TV provided coverage in a manner that violated the programming code,” said Chiloba.

“The coverage depicted scenes that could cause panic or incitement to the public, threatening peace and cohesion in the country.”

According to Chiloba, it is improper to hide provocative live broadcasts of events behind the pretense of press freedom.

“While the Authority promotes freedom of the press, it is imperative that all broadcasters exercise caution in live broadcast coverage in order to avoid scenes that would be detrimental to peace and cohesion,” he warned.

Chiloba issued a warning that the TV stations will be shut off if they did not control their live coverage of upcoming protests.

“Failure to adhere to the outlined obligations shall be acting in breach of licence conditions, which shall attract liability under relevant provisions of the law, including revocation of broadcast licence and/or broadcast frequencies,” he said.

A section of Kenyans noted that the move was meant to gag the media while others stated that the country was slipping into anarchy.

Here are some of the comments:

Written by Kahawa Tungu

