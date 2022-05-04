Chilli, Chicken Indomie Flavours Flagged Over High Levels of Aflatoxin

Consumers have been warned against eating Instant noodles commonly referred to as Indomie bearing the Chilli, vegetable and Chicken flavors.

Through a statement, Comesa Competition Commission (CCC) stated the aforementioned products contain high levels of aflatoxins and pesticide residues in large quantities.

This was following tests that were conducted by the Food and Safety Authority (FSA) of Egypt.

Consumer Alert: Egypt orders the withdraw of Indomie Chicken and Vegetables flavoured Instant Noodles Chili Packs from the Egyptian Markethttps://t.co/1WhFPISeQU pic.twitter.com/YLcyWR9U4B — COMESA Competition (@CCC_COMESA) May 2, 2022

In a similar account of events last month, the Kenya Bureau of Investigations (KEBs) launched investigations into Italian candy maker Ferrero after it emerged that some of its popular products had been withdrawn from some international markets.

The products in question included Kinder Joy Surprise Eggs which are popular with children in Kenya.

Kebs Managing Director, Bernard Njiraini, told the Business Daily that samples of the Italian firm’s products marketed in Kenya would be evaluated for safety before a decision was made.

The European Authorities had recalled Ferrero’s products after the Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs were linked to a Salmonella outbreak in Europe, including Ireland, France, Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands.

Salmonella is a bacterial infection that can cause gastroenteritis when it affects the gut. Symptoms include diarrhea, stomach cramps, vomiting, and fever.

The UK’s food safety agency (FSA) advised consumers to avoid using certain batches of Kinder Surprise products while linking the illnesses of 63 people, including young children to consumption of the product.

Ferrero is one of the world’s largest chocolate and candy brands. The company is headquartered in Italy and owns popular brands such as Nutella, Ferrero Rocher, and Tic Tacs.

