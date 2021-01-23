Children You Promised Laptops Are Now Old Enough To See Through Your Lies, Raila Hits Out At Ruto

ODM leader Raila Odinga has taken his beef with Deputy President William Ruto a notch higher while castigating his “hustler” slogan.

Through a Tweet, the former Prime Minister has hit out at the DP regarding the promises he, together with President Uhuru Kenyatta made to Kenyans 8 years ago.

While campaigning, the Jubilee Manifesto detailed a pledge by President Uhuru and his Deputy to create 8 million jobs to counter the unemployment rate in the country as well as distribute laptops to children in schools.

However, 8 years on, none of the promises have been made.

According to Odinga, the youngsters that were promised laptops 8 years ago are now old enough to see through the narrative of the hustler slogan.

“Mr Six months! The youngsters you promised laptops 8 yrs ago are now old enough to see through your LIES. The youth you promised 8 million jobs in 8 yrs can see through the WHEELBARROW lie you are now peddling. It has been 8 yrs Mr 6 months and not 3yrs. No Mr 6 months!,” Raila wrote.



Mr Six months! The youngsters you promised laptops 8 yrs ago are now old enough to see through your LIES. The youth you promised 8 million jobs in 8 yrs can see through the WHEELBARROW lie you are now peddling. It has been 8 yrs Mr 6 months and not 3yrs. No Mr 6 months! pic.twitter.com/IMsHZCMKPZ — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) January 23, 2021

Ruto who has made it obvious that he will vie for the top seat come 2022 has been castigated for running early campaigns instead of focusing on completing the projects in Uhuru’s government.

This move created a rift in the Jubilee Party, with the legislators allied to the President accusing him of sabotaging the latter’s agendas.

The handshake between President Uhuru and Raila Odinga further created a drift with the Head of State said not seeing eye to eye with his Deputy.

According to the DP’s allies, the handshake was a plot to stall the DP’s agenda of ascending to the top seat.

This has seen Ruto miss out on key national events while ideally holding rallies to take a jibe at his boss.

While touring Bomet County last week, Ruto took a jibe at Odinga reiterating that the hustler narrative was there to stay.

Ruto further alluded that Odinga did not know the priorities of Kenyans hence his constant criticisms.

“We will not buy your threats… saying you will bring DCI, KRA, EACC…. We will not go back. Kenya belongs to everyone and work is work,” he said.

He further added, “There are people who were not happy Jubilee was uniting people and they hatched a plan to split the party so that Kenya is split. Even if they split the party, Kenya’s unity will not be divided.”

With the 2022 General elections just months away, the rift in the Jubilee Party has been made more public with Ruto and Raila flexing muscles on who will take over after President Uhuru.

