Chiefs, Police to Ensure Strict Adherence to Covid-19 Protocols- Natembeya

Chiefs will now be expected to officiate burials, Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya has said. Natembeya declared that the local administrators will by default become masters of ceremony in burials to ensure that the recommended Covid-19 protocols are adhered to.

He warned chiefs of dire consequences in the event that a funeral is reported to have exceeded the attendees’ requirement capped at 100 people. He said that chiefs should act in compliance with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directives last week and ensure that bodies are interred with 72 hours. He said that members of the public who did not follow the directives should be reported.

Natembeya also issued a warning to police officers allowing movement of vehicles beyond curfew hours, especially in Nakuru County, which is centrally located. He said corrupt police officers who were found taking bribes to allow movement would be dealt with. To ensure discipline, Natembeya said roadblocks manned by multi-agency officers would be erected between Turbo, Uasin Gishu and Kinungi in Nakuru county.

He added that commercial premises would now be subject to routine checks to ensure adherence to the Ministry of Health Guidelines. Natembeya said that premises breaching the guidelines would be shut down.

The Regional commissioner also reiterated the President’s ban on public gatherings. He issued a warning to politicians who are notorious for conducting meetings with total disregard to Covid-19 measures.

