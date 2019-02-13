Chief of General Staff General Samson Mwathethe Accused of Land Grabbing in Karen

Kenya’s Chief of Defence Forces General Samson Jefwa Mwathethe has been accused by a widow in Karen of trying to grab her five acre piece of land.

According to the sickly Beatrice Sosa Adongo, she is retired and sick at home but caretakers of her property were chased by General Samson Mwathethe while accompanied by 3 other individuals on Thursday last week. The general together with the unidentified individuals threatened the caretakers of the property and decided to take over with the help a clique of officers from Karen Police Station.

According to Beatrice Adongo, the land was allocated to her by President Moi through Commissioner of Lands in 1998 and she paid the requisite fees.

Beatrice Adongo’s documents of ownership;

She has reportedly been taking care of the piece of land and planning to development only that the general saw the opportunity to take over the piece of land without valid documentation. The documents Gen. Mwathethe shared with Karen Police Station to enforce the takeover are a forgery, according to Mama Beatrice.

On Saturday 9th February, General Mwathethe came back to the property again and started erecting structures without listening to pleas of the old lady who advised earlier asked him to come with his documents to the property on Friday.

General Mwathethe has reportedly deployed army officers onto the property as guards.

The 5 acre piece of land LR. No. 1159/163 located along Windy Lane just off Windy Ridge. General Mwathethe presented a certificate of title number 190387 issued on 30th August 2017 by one C.K. Nyakundi at the Ministry of Lands. The documents are in the name of one Richard Safari Mwandoro.

General Mwathethe’s documents;

Beatrice disputes the documents saying that she has confirmed that even the said signatory was not a staffer at the said office when the general’s documents were purportedly issued.

The widow is pleading with the DPP and Inspector General of police to protect her from whom she calls a “Greedy General.” Efforts to reach General Mwathethe has not been successful while OCPD Karen indicates that he is not aware of the issue.

