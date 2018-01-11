Chief Kariuki’s Tweet Saves Family From Fire In Umoja Nakuru County

Twitter Chief, Chief Francis Kariuki once again saved lives in Umoja Nakuru county when he tweeted about a fire in the neighborhood .

The neighbors in the area immediately got the message and went to help put out the fire.

Though the tweet only got six retweets the chief has linked his tweets with an S.M.S platform which the members of his community are subscribed to.This subscription allows them to get messages from chief Kariuki once he tweets.

Read: Seven Year Old Boy Shot Dead In Pipeline Estate During NASA Protests

A member from the family whose house was burning took to twitter to thank the chief who alerted the neighbors who in turn assisted in putting off the fire

This tweet saved my family. We are all safe and i cant believe how everyone came out to help. Thank you so much for your big hearts. I have no words. Thank you. https://t.co/2Jbcc46Tsq — Njoki ? (@Misskahacho) January 9, 2018

The famous chief who has 64000 followers chose to use social media for community policing in his area which is contrary to what his counterparts use. So far he has helped many recover their lost belongings in the area.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com