Chief, DG Maangi’s Bodyguard Interdicted Over Alleged Plan To Disrupt Mashujaa Day Fete In Kisii

An assistant chief in Kisii has been interdicted over alleged plan to disrupt Mashujaa Day celebrations in Kisii a fortnight ago.

Also sent home is a bodyguard of Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi, who is also accused of attempting to disrupt the event attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The two, police say, despite being public servants, were involved in printing T-shirts, reflectors and banners in support of Deputy President William Ruto.

The materials were seized by police prior to the event.

The police claim that they were meant to be distributed to the DP’s supporters in a move aimed at inciting them to storm the state function held on October 20, 2020, at the Gusii Stadium.

“They were actively involved in activities aimed at breaching peace at a national event and have since been interdicted,” a senior security officer in Kisii county intimated to Nation.

The latest comes barely a week after Maangi, a vocal DP Ruto ally in the Kisii region, revealed that his security had been withdrawn.

One of the interdicted officers is among those who had been recalled from Maangi’s security detail on October 19, a day to the Mashujaa Day fete.

In a statement on Tuesday, October 27, Maangi linked the withdrawal of his security to his support for the second in command.

“I am being persecuted because of my close association with the deputy president. I have already consulted my lawyers who will be moving to court to compel the national government to restore my security,” said Maangi.

The DG had prior to the Mashujaa Day celebrations dismissed claims that there were plans to heckle the President at Gusii Stadium for allegedly sidelining his deputy.

Six people including a Member of County Assembly (MCA) were arrested in connection with the alleged plan and charged with incitement to violence.

ODM county branch chairman Samuel Omwando, who is said to have decamped to the DP’s Tanga Tanga wing, Bobaracho Ward Rep Ibrahim Ongubo, and a number of bloggers were among those arrested.

