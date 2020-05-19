Chief Dies In Road Accident Involving Senior Police Boss

A chief lost his life in a tragic road accident along Nairobi-Mombasa Highway after the motorcycle he was driving in was hit by a vehicle driven by a senior police boss.

Reports indicate that the chief identified as Lalo Lugho served at Chengoni Sub-location before he met his untimely death on Saturday, May 16, 2020.

Apparently, the chief was going around with normal duties and was heading home from work when the accident occurred at Maji ya Chumvi area in Kwale County.

Confirming the incident was the Mariakani Police County commander, Ezekiel Chepkwony who indicated that the car the police boss was driving lost control due to mechanical problems.

Further, Chepwony indicated that investigations into the cause of the accident had been launched with the ultimate intention that the law will take its cause.

“This was an accident like any other. It wasn’t intentional. The car developed a mechanical problem. We have instituted investigations and once concluded the law will take its course,” said Chepkwony.

More details indicate that the chief had a passenger, Nanje Nangoni who sustained injuries and is admitted at the Mariakani Hospital.

Following the accident, netizens were angered and took actions in their hands by clobbering the colleague who was with the police boss. He is reported to have sustained injuries on his head and legs.

According to residents, the accident was linked to the dusk till dawn curfew instituted by President Uhuru Kenyatta to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

Ultimately, the evening rush by motorists to get home before curfew has led to confusion and in the process accidents increased.

For instance, in an incident in April, a police constable was run over by a speeding car at the Salgaa roadblock.

Police reports indicated that the driver was trying to beat curfew when the accident happened.

