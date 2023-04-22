Chicken Inn Female Staffer Fatally Stabbed by Colleague

A female staffer at a fast food joint in Kitengela has been fatally stabbed by an alleged lover.

The Chicken Inn employee was stabbed by a male colleague with whom she is said to have been in a relationship. Police and witnesses said the incident took place on Friday night.

Witnesses said the suspect stormed the joint at around 8.30 PM and stabbed the woman multiple times with a knife.

Others recounted hearing screams in the restaurant that is next to a Petrol Station.

While the motive remains unknown, police suspect a love triangle.

“The assailant has been off duty but he showed up and attacked the woman and the colleagues claim the two were lovers,” said an officer at the scene of the crime.

Eyewitnesses also stated that the suspect attacked the deceased after finding out that she was having an affair.

The assailant whose identity is yet to be revealed, was attacked by a mob. He sustained grave injuries and has since been taken to Kitengela Sub County hospital.

The body of the deceased has been moved to Shalom Hospital Mortuary.

Investigations into the matter are underway.

