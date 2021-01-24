Chesamisi High School Closed Indefinitely After Night Riots

Chesamisi Boys High School in Bungoma County has been closed indefinitely following student riots last night.

The students, who were protesting changes in the institution’s entertainment programme, destroyed property of unknown value during the Saturday 11pm strike.

A computer lab and two vehicles, one of which belonged to the school principal, were destroyed during the incident.

Speaking to members of the press, the school principal Christopher Serem said signs of unrest among students began in January last year with the learners complaining of lack of entertainment among other things.

In March the same year, the students, mostly Form Fours staged protests and destroyed property including classrooms, leading to the suspension of 50 learners.

When schools reopened on January 4, 2021, the principal said, some of the students, who had been suspended, reported back to school.

However, a move to send them back home sparked fresh protests from the rest of the student community leading to the Saturday night riot.

