Senator Cherargei wants Matiang’i, Mutyambai Summoned for ‘Downgrading’ Ruto’s Security

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has revealed plans to petition Parliament to summon security bosses over changes in Deputy President William Ruto’s security team that have sparked outrage from a section of Kenyans.

The state on Friday withdrew elite General Service Unit (GSU) officers guarding the second in command’s official residence at Karen and Sugoi home, replacing them with Administration Police.

While the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai termed the changes as normal in the police service, a section of Kenyan leaders read malice in the whole exercise.

Speaking in Nandi on Sunday, the vocal senator said top on the list of the people he wants summoned by the Senate to shed light on Ruto’s security downgrade include Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, IG Mutyambai and Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua.

Others are Head of GSU Commandant Douglas Kanji and Head of Presidential Escort Unit.

Read: Gov’t Withdraws GSU Officers Guarding DP William Ruto’s Karen Residence

“Article 238P states the national security must be accountable to Parliament and therefore as per the standing orders of the senate and having the necessary quorum, I will be writing to the speaker tomorrow morning (Monday, August 30) to summon relevant heads of agencies,” said Cherargei.

According to the Senator, the changes in the DP’s security may expose him to personal harm.

“In 2017, his (Deputy President William Ruto) Sugoi home was attacked and no one has disclosed to us how far the investigations have gone,” he added.

Cherargei is among DP Ruto’s “Tanga Tanga” allies who have protested the security changes, with some saying the latest move is part of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s efforts to frustrate his deputy following their fallout.

Read Also: DP Ruto Reprimands IG Mutyambai Over Withdrawal of GSU Officers, Demands Their Reinstatement

On Saturday, Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, while speaking during the burial ceremony of the late nominated Senator Victor Prengei in Nakuru County, claimed that the DP had done nothing to warrant ill-treatment from the Head of State.

Senator Millicent Omanga, another Ruto stalwart faulted the country’s security apparatus, saying the ‘hustler nation’ will ensure he is protected.

“We want to warn the IG, mumeamua kuhangaisha the deputy president, ati mnaenda kutoa security na drivers, mko na miezi kumi na miwili. Deputy president atalindwa na wananchi,” she said.

The DP, on the other hand, said he won’t engage any government officials especially on matters regarding the withdrawal of his security.

Read Also: Clergy Urge Uhuru, Ruto to Call a Truce for the Sake of Peace

“Nataka niwaambie wale wanaoshughulika na maneno ya vyeo, mamlaka na security, sina nafasi ya kujibizana na nyinyi. I may not be available to engage with you on who has security and who does not,” Ruto said.

He added: “I’m sorry I will have to disappoint those gentlemen who want us to talk about power and positions and security, I’m busy assembling an economic plan that will see to it that we create jobs for the youth and security for all,”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...