Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei In Road Accident, Sustains Injuries

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei was on Friday night involved in a road accident along Eldoret-Kapsabet road.

The vocal lawmaker is said to have been driving from Nandi to his Eldoret home at around 10 pm when the accident occurred.

Reports indicate that Mr Cherargei who was last week kicked out of the Justice and Legal committee, sustained minor injuries and has since been taken to hospital.

In images doing rounds on social media, the senator’s Toyota Prado was damaged, extensively.

He is said to have been leaving a cleansing ceremony for Deputy President William Ruto at Kipsirwo village from 5am to 7am.

The ceremony was according to The Star, conducted by Nandi Laibons Council of Elders for some two hours. The rituals are meant to protect the DP who is poised to take over from his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, from bad omen and bad political mojo.

“He was doused with milk and honey from a special traditional gourd by elders dressed in wild animal skins.

“The elders, popularly known as Orkoiyot, held prayers and offered sacrifices on a nearby hill. They included Christopher arap Agui, Lawrence Nganai, and Stephen arap Tormoi,” the daily details.

The DP was accompanied by Uasin Gishu governor Jackson Mandago, Nandi’s Stephen Sang, MPs Caleb Kositany (Soy), Julius Meli (Tinderet) and Samson Cherargei (Nandi senator).

Others included; Cornely Serem (Aldai), Wilson Kogo (Chesumei).

