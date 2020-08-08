Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny Declares He Is Ready To Part Ways With Gideon Moi

Cherangany member of parliament Joshua Kutuny has declared that he is ready to part ways with KANU chairman Gideon Moi.

This has heightened the feud between the two as Kutuny accuses Gideon of frustrating the Kalenjin people who are not allied to him, but rather support the Deputy President William Ruto.

According to Kutuny, he does not want to be a party to the schemes orchestrated by Baringo Senator where government elites from the Rift Valley who do not identify with him are stripped off their positions.

“Am ready to severe political ties with Gideon if that will be the cost of me standing up to speak the truth and defend our people,” Kutuny is quoted by the Star.

Kutuny further accused Gideon of misleading President Uhuru Kenyatta to sack allies close to DP Ruto and replace them with allies from Baringo.

For instance, the Cherangany lawmaker made it obvious that his feud with Gideon Moi is not an indication of his support for Ruto but rather a pledge to fight for his people, the ones that elected him.

“If he thinks he is the one to lead us and take us to Canaan then that is misplaced because he should first go to Baringo and put his own house in order before thinking of leading the community,” said Kutuny. Recently, the tension in the Rift Valley region has been heightened in a political supremacy battle between the DP Ruto and Gideon Moi, late President Moi’s son. Read Also: President Uhuru to Unveil Jubilee – KANU Coalition Agreement During Meeting With Senators, Gideon Moi to Replace Murkomen as Majority Leader This necessitated a drift with a section of leaders and constituents pledging their support to their ideal candidates while crowning them as the region’s leader. Earlier in the week, Kutuny labeled Gideon a selfish leader who was only focused on ensuring his ambitions are brought to life while ignoring the plight of his people. Gideon was likened to a sheep in a wolf’s clothing. “Gideon is now an enemy of the people of Rift Valley. He is identifying civil servants especially CEOs and managing directors from the region then engineering their sacking on the basis that they are allied to DP.” Kutuny stated.

