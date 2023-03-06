Chemase Secondary Closed Following the Death of Form One Student

Chemase Secondary School in Tinderet, Nandi County has been closed indefinitely following the death of a Form One student.

Kevin Kiptanui is said to have collapsed on Friday after being canned by teachers.

It is said that his teachers caught him cheating in a Physics test.

The boy collapsed in the staffroom and started vomiting blood. It is then that he was rushed to Chepsese dispensary and later to Nandi Hills Level Four Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries two days later.

According to the victim’s mother, the teenager regained consciousness and recounted being canned and receiving blows to the stomach.

Tinderet sub-county police commander Ali Jire said the teenager’s mother, Monica Cherobon, reported the matter on Sunday.

“It is a very complex incident because the school is yet to make a formal report with the police on the death and the circumstances surrounding the death,” Jire said.

Nandi county commissioner Herman Shiambi has called for expedited investigations into the unfortunate incident.

The deceased was admitted at the learning institution two weeks ago. He put off reporting due to lack of school fees.

The remains have since been moved to the Nandi-Hills hospital mortuary pending a postmortem to determine the cause of death.

