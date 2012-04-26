Chelsea’s Win Against Barcelona is the Most Tweeted Sporting Event Ever

People love sports and so do tweeps. So the recent Champions League Game between Chelsea and Barcelona has broken Twitter record of the most tweeted sporting event. The record which was previously held by Super Bowl at 12,233 tweets per second was broken when the two teams met with 13,684 tweets per second being witnessed through the Twitter monitoring system.

The conversation was made interesting when John Terry was sent off and later when Torres rounded the Barcelona goalkeeper to score a late decider. Tweets of disbelief and surprise followed. Few believed that either Real Madrid or Barcelona would be beaten by the underdogs they were to play in the semi-finals

Commenting on the phenomenon, Twitter says that the ”conversation reached its high point immediately following Fernando Torres’ late goal, which tied the game and sealed Chelsea’s victory in the semi-final.”

Manchester United’s fixture with Manchester City might just break the record on Monday.

