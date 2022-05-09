Chelsea Win Record Third Straight League Title

Chelsea won a historic third successive Women’s Super League title in dramatic fashion on the final day of the season with a victory over Manchester United.

Sam Kerr scored two stunning volleys in the second half as Chelsea came from behind in a six-goal thriller.

The Blues, who win the league by a point over second-placed Arsenal, knew victory would give them the title.

Manchester United led 2-1 at half-time before Kerr’s double and a Guro Reiten strike at Kingsmeadow.

Arsenal won 2-0 at West Ham but had to settle for finishing as runners-up.

It is the first time in WSL history that a club has won the title in three successive seasons and Emma Hayes’ side can make it a domestic double with victory over Manchester City in next Sunday’s FA Cup final at Wembley.

Manchester United finish the season in fourth place and miss out on qualification for next year’s Champions League – although Manchester City’s 4-0 win at Reading meant a United victory would not have been enough.

Fans were on their feet at full-time and sang “Champions of England, we know who we are” on a joyous day that concludes one of the most thrilling WSL seasons since its introduction.

