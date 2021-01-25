Chelsea Sacks Head Coach Frank Lampard Over Poor Performance

Chelsea Football Club has sacked its head coach Frank Lampard over poor performance, the club has said in a statement.

“We are grateful to Frank for what he has achieved in his time as Head Coach of the Club. However, recent results and performances have not met the Club’s expectations, leaving the Club mid-table without any clear path to sustained improvement,” Chelsea said in a statement.

The club says that the change is aimed at giving the Club time to improve performances and results this season.

“This was a very difficult decision for the Club, not least because I have an excellent personal relationship with Frank and I have the utmost respect for him. He is a man of great integrity and has the highest of work ethics. However, under current circumstances, we believe it is best to change managers,” said Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich.

“On behalf of everyone at the Club, the Board and personally, I would like to thank Frank for his work as Head Coach and wish him every success in the future. He is an important icon of this great club and his status here remains undiminished. He will always be warmly welcomed back at Stamford Bridge.”

The Club said it will be making no further comment until such time as a new Head Coach is appointed.

