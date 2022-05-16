Chelsea Defends FA Cup Title Against City

Chelsea defended their Women’s FA Cup crown and completed the Double in dramatic fashion as Sam Kerr scored the winner against Manchester City in extra time in front of a record crowd at Wembley Stadium.

Kerr, who put Chelsea 1-0 up in the first half, kept her cool to slide in a deflected winner after City had twice come from behind.

Emma Hayes’ side, who won a third successive Women’s Super League title last weekend, were 2-1 up in normal time before substitute Hayley Raso netted an 89th-minute equalizer.

That came after Erin Cuthbert’s stunning strike had put Chelsea in front, following Lauren Hemp’s curler for City on the stroke of half-time.

City had several chances throughout the match – Hemp was denied by goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger, Laura Coombs fired inches over the bar, while Caroline Weir and Georgia Stanway had efforts deflected wide.

Chelsea’s resilience and determination to put bodies on the line was crucial in their victory as Jess Carter’s sliding intervention stopped Ellen White from scoring for City in extra time before Kerr’s decisive goal.

The Blues, who have now won this competition four times under Hayes, celebrated completing the domestic Double in front of a crowd of 49,094 – the highest in Women’s FA Cup history.

It is their second piece of silverware in seven days and is the perfect send-off for departing trio Ji So-yun, Drew Spence and Jonna Andersson, who have all played their role in Chelsea’s success this season.

