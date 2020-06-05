Chelsea Declared Women’s Super League Champs, Liverpool Relegated

Chelsea have been named winners of the Women’s Super League title on a points-per-game ratio, while Liverpool have been relegated.

When the season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic in March, Chelsea were one point behind leaders Manchester City with a game in hand.

Aston Villa, who were top of the Championship, will replace the WSL’s bottom club Liverpool next season.

The Reds said they are “disappointed” with how the season has been concluded.

It was decided on 25 May that the season would end with immediate effect, with 45 games outstanding in the WSL and 36 in the Championship.

The Football Association board reached a “majority decision” to decide final positions on a “basic points-per-game basis”, with promotion and relegation “determined on sporting merit”.

Everton and Tottenham Hotspur are the only other two clubs to change positions in the top flight compared to how the table looked at the time of the suspension, with Everton moving above Spurs into sixth place.

Chelsea and Manchester City will be England’s representatives in next season’s Women’s Champions League.

