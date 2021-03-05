Chelsea Compounds Liverpool Misery At Anfield

Chelsea exacerbated defending champions Liverpool’s misery by handing them a fifth straight league loss at Anfield on Thursday night.

Mason Mount hammered home the lone goal three minutes to the first interval to secure the coach Thomas Tuchel’s charges another vital win which saw them climb to fourth in the English Premier League log.

Liverpool clocked 68 unbeaten games at home since last season, until Burnley broke the streak in January.

They have since lost four including last night’s.

Jurgen Klopp, the Reds’ manager, bemoaned missed chances as they slipped to seventh on the table standings, complicating their Champions League chances next season.

“You saw the game – it was a tight one, it was a close one, it was an intense one,” Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp told BBC Sport. “We forced them to make mistakes, they forced us to make mistakes. They used one, we didn’t use ours.

“Against Chelsea, it would be surprising to play them off the pitch – but we were in the game. It is just annoying to talk about the same things again and again. It is tough. We have to fight through this.”

Tuchel on the other hand was beaming with joy and praised his charges for a “complete performance.”

“I am very, very happy with the performance,” said Tuchel. “It was clear we needed a complete performance in all aspects of the game. We did this, we were very brave with the ball and never lost intensity with the ball.

“We were always aggressive and very brave. This was the key. It was a top team performance and a deserved win.”

