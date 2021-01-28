in SPORTS

Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Pledges To Build Team ‘Nobody Wants To Play Against’

thomas tuchel
Chelsea FC Boss Thomas Tuchel. [Courtesy]

New Chelsea FC coach Thomas Tuchel has promised to build a team “nobody wants to play against” after his first game in charge.

Tuchel, who became the first German to coach The Blues, was impressed with his charges despite a barren draw against Wolves on Wednesday night.

“We will build a team that nobody wants to play against,” said the 47-year-old, adding that “I don’t see too many weaknesses.”

Read: Former PSG Coach Thomas Tuchel Set To Replace Frank Lampard At Chelsea

“I will focus on our strengths, the mix is amazing of the team between experienced players, big personalities and young, hungry talent.

“I’m used to creating the special energy and atmosphere you need to create the possibility to win every three days in a league like this.

The former Borussia Dortmund and PSG boss succeeded club legend Frank Lampard on Tuesday.

Chelsea will next face Burnley on Sunday.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Chelsea FCThomas Tuchel

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

kirinyaga assembly, bbi

Kirinyaga County Assembly Denies Passing BBI Bill, House Yet To Resume Sittings
Police Officers in Kapedo [Photo/Courtesy]

Gov’t Rules Out Military Action In Volatile Kapedo Area