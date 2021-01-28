Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Pledges To Build Team ‘Nobody Wants To Play Against’

New Chelsea FC coach Thomas Tuchel has promised to build a team “nobody wants to play against” after his first game in charge.

Tuchel, who became the first German to coach The Blues, was impressed with his charges despite a barren draw against Wolves on Wednesday night.

“We will build a team that nobody wants to play against,” said the 47-year-old, adding that “I don’t see too many weaknesses.”

“I will focus on our strengths, the mix is amazing of the team between experienced players, big personalities and young, hungry talent.

“I’m used to creating the special energy and atmosphere you need to create the possibility to win every three days in a league like this.

The former Borussia Dortmund and PSG boss succeeded club legend Frank Lampard on Tuesday.

Chelsea will next face Burnley on Sunday.

