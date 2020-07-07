Chelsea Away Kit Revealed, Hit or Miss?

Chelsea are already using their new home kit for next season Premier League.

According to Nike, the US apparel maker, the new home kit is inspired by London’s “long association with master tailors and their exquisite craftsmanship”.

The blue jersey features a herringbone pattern, as well as a dark blue round collar and sleeve trim.

The navy trim extends down the side of the shirt and shorts, while the socks are white.

Nike has now released the design for the away kit.

Chelsea have dropped their away kit for the 2020/21 season! Thoughts on this one? 🤔👕 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 7, 2020

